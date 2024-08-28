Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on August 28 hailed the sports scenario in the state after boys from the under-15 team of Nongjri Presbyterian Secondary School won the champions trophy of the International Subroto Cup.

The Meghalaya squad clinched the title 3-0 against Uttar Pradesh, in Bangalore.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Sangma stated that the state government is committed to boost the sports diaspora in Meghalaya with various interventions and investments.

He wrote, "Meghalaya U-15 boys have just won the Subroto IFT in Bengaluru. Boys from Nongjri Presbyterian School, Ri-Bhoi defeated UP boys 3-0. Sports scenario in the state can only get better and the government is fully committed with its various interventions and investments..."

It may be mentioned that a school from Meghalaya has won a Subroto Cup title for the seventh time.