Meghalaya underperforms despite standout bowling in U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Mewankitbok Kharpuri produced another remarkable bowling performance for Meghalaya, claiming 5 wickets for 32 runs against Manipur, but the team’s batting collapse led to a 172-run defeat in the U-19 men's Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2025-26 plate group match in Chandigarh.

Manipur, winning the toss, posted 236 all out in 43 overs. Meghalaya struggled in response, being dismissed for just 64 in 22.3 overs. Only Gaurav Narleng (25 off 30) and Dipayan Nandi (12 off 13) reached double figures, as Manipur’s bowlers dominated.

Kharpuri emerged as the most successful and economical bowler for Meghalaya, completing his 10-over spell with figures of 5/32. Apandanka Marak took 2/39, while Angkit Tamang (1/20), Benedict Jones Makdoh (1/32), and Ashish Kumar Lohar (1/36) also contributed.

This defeat follows Meghalaya’s earlier loss to Sikkim on October 9, where Kharpuri had already impressed with 4 wickets, including a hat-trick. Meghalaya will next face Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya’s Senior Women’s team has faced continued disruption in the Plate Group of the T20 Trophy 2025-26 in Agartala. All three of their matches, including yesterday’s against Arunachal Pradesh, have been abandoned due to wet weather. Their next game is scheduled against Nagaland on Monday.