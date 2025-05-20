Police in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills District are seeking public assistance in identifying a deceased person discovered near National Highway 06 in the Kuliang area on Saturday morning.

The decomposed body was found wrapped in a blanket after a traveller stopped along the roadside and detected a foul odour coming from nearby bushes. The passenger, who was travelling from Mizoram in a Tata Sumo, immediately alerted staff at the Umkiang Police Patrol Post.

"An inquest was conducted at the spot, revealing no visible injury marks due to the advanced decomposition of the body," according to the official press release from the Superintendent of Police's office.

Police estimate the deceased to be a male between 35-40 years of age, approximately 5'5" tall with a medium build and fair complexion. The body was found wearing "a black trouser, green T-shirt, and a white thread tied around his waist, suggesting possible Hindu spiritual beliefs."

Following the discovery, authorities transported the remains to Civil Hospital in Khliehriat for post-mortem examination. The body is currently being kept in the hospital morgue pending identification.

Sub-Inspector P Phawa is leading the investigation. The Superintendent of Police has issued a public appeal requesting anyone with information to contact the investigating officer immediately at 8131904491.