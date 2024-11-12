Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Minister of Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), is set to attend the upcoming Cherry Blossom Festival in Meghalaya's Ri-bhoi district on November 15.

During his three-day tour of the Northeastern states, Scindia will not only grace the festival but also hold important review meetings with the Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The annual Cherry Blossom Festival, a celebration of the region's natural beauty and cultural heritage, is scheduled for November 15-16 at the RBDSA Sports Complex. The event will feature a diverse lineup of international and domestic artists, including Senegalese-American pop sensation Akon, the iconic disco group Boney M, and K-pop star Lucas.

Scindia's presence at the festival is sure to add to the excitement and significance of the event. As the Union Minister overseeing the development of the North Eastern Region.

The two-day music extravaganza will also showcase the talents of Indian artists like Jasleen Royal and Kanika Kapoor, as well as local Meghalayan talents such as Jessie Lyngdoh and a reunion of the revered rock group, The Great Society.