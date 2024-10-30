Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will inaugurate Meghalaya's Cherry Blossom Festival on November 15, marking the first-ever partnership between the state and Japan for this celebrated event. The two-day festival at Madan Kurkalang, Ri Bhoi District, awaits confirmation of a high-ranking Japanese official's attendance.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh announced the launch of a Tourism Buddy Scheme, deploying 70 trained youths across popular destinations to enhance visitor experience. These guides will be stationed at key locations including Laitlum, Ward's Lake, Mawsmai Cave, and Umiam Lake, providing security and assistance during the peak tourist season starting November.

Literary enthusiasts can look forward to the Shillong Literary Festival on November 18-19, featuring acclaimed authors Vikram Seth, Shobha De, and Kynpham Sing Nongkynrih.

The state's tourism infrastructure is set for a major upgrade with Rs 418 crore in combined funding from the Asian Development Bank (Rs 191 crore) and state plan (Rs 227 crore). The Shillong Ropeway project is scheduled to begin construction in mid-November.

A proposal for a luxury rail service between Guwahati and Shillong remains under discussion, though railways remain a sensitive issue in Meghalaya due to concerns from local pressure groups about potential mass migration.

The Tourism Department plans to collaborate with local communities to manage various tourist sites, acknowledging the unique community-owned nature of many destinations in the state.