Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on October 23 said that the MDA government led by the National People’s Party (NPP) is doing a good job, but wished that BJP had a more role in the government to bring more development to Meghalaya.

“…because more role of the BJP will bring more development and more benefits to the people. I have seen wherever BJP is in power or where BJP has a larger role in the government, the benefits to the people are much more because we have one single agenda of working for the people. We work in mission mode, we have neither time nor energy for ourselves, we dedicate everything for the people,” the BJP leader said.

“Meghalaya deserves more MLA from the BJP party. The present government in Meghalaya is doing good things but the good things can be given more proper push if BJP comes to a bigger role in government,” he added.

Responding to a query on the delay of the Centre to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state, the Union Minister did not directly answer the question but stressed that Meghalaya deserves more MLAs from BJP to give a proper push to issues concerning the people of the state.