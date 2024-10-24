Union Minister Giriraj Singh is set to inaugurate the permanent campus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) at Umsawli, Meghalaya on October 25, marking a major milestone for the institute.

The event will be attended by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita.

Following the inauguration, the Minister will review the Aspirational District Programme in Ri Bhoi, focusing on the implementation of central government schemes. He will also meet local officials to discuss ongoing developmental efforts in the district.

As part of his visit, the Minister will stop at the Eri Silk Village in Umden to engage with weavers, artisans, and stakeholders involved in tourism. Later, he will visit key locations such as Umkon-1 Anganwadi Centre and Marngar Primary Health Centre to meet beneficiaries and assess the impact of various government programs.

This visit highlights the government's commitment to boosting infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, and entrepreneurship in line with the broader vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Purvottar.'