Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, on August 23 hailed Meghalaya's rich cultural heritage, stating that the state holds a special place in the country with its unique landscapes and vibrant community.

Addressing a press conference in Shillong after returning from the South West Khasi Hills district, he stressed that the Central government aims for Meghalaya's growth to be not only rapid but also inclusive, sustainable, and in harmony with its environment. He outlined several initiatives and approaches by the central government designed to ensure the sustainable growth of Meghalaya.

Speaking about the infrastructure development in the region, the minister said that the central government has prioritised infrastructure development in the state recognising the strategic importance of Meghalaya in the northeastern Region.

He said, “Under the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan, we are working to enhance road connectivity, improve rail and air infrastructure, and upgrade digital networks. This will not only open up new avenues for trade and commerce but also ensure that the benefits of development reach the remotest corners of the state.”

The minister also exalted that the government's focus is on creating a balance between development and conservation, ensuring that Meghalaya's natural beauty is preserved for future generations. “Meghalaya is blessed with natural resources, lush forests, and abundant biodiversity. To preserve this ecological wealth, we are committed to promoting sustainable development practices,” he added.

The minister appreciated that tourism is a key driver of economic growth in Meghalaya and apprised that in order to harness this potential further, the central government, in collaboration with the state government, has launched several initiatives under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD schemes.

He also mentioned that in order to empower the youth and women, various skill development programmes under the Skill India Mission and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana have been rolled out.

Special focus is being given to promoting entrepreneurship, particularly in the handloom, handicraft, and agro-based industries, he informed, adding that the government aims to create sustainable livelihoods and enhance the socio-economic status of the people by fostering local talent and entrepreneurship.

Speaking about the initiatives in the agricultural and rural development sector, the minister said that the government is providing financial support, technological assistance, and infrastructure to farmers, the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) and the PM-KISAN scheme among others.

Replying to a query regarding alleged irregularities in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Garo Hills, the minister said that the issue will be taken up with the concerned officials and if any major irregularities are reported the ministry will set up an enquiry committee.