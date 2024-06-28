Meghalaya's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister, AL Hek on June 27 asserted that several Union ministers will visit the state regarding assistance in expanding the animal husbandry and fisheries sectors, which are important means of livelihood in the state.

The Meghalaya minister had met George Kurien, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on June 23 to seek the central government’s intervention stating that there is a drop in milch livestock which is concerning as animal husbandry and fisheries are important livelihood options for poor people.

He informed that many ministers who had recently taken oath will pay a visit to the state, after he held meetings with Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with Minister of State, Bhagirath Choudhury, Minister for Fisheries and Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju.

The BJP leader emphasised that the livestock and poultry sectors can be expanded, citing that the two sectors add approximately 6 per cent to livestock across India. He explained that in Meghalaya, there is more focus on time-tested species like pigs and cattle serving local needs.

Similarly, in the case of fisheries the region and particularly the state has vast and varied fisheries resources, he had informed, pointing that the region is rich in freshwater fish species and is regarded as one of the world’s hotspots for freshwater fish biodiversity.