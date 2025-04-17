Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, undertook a comprehensive field visit across East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya, as part of her two-day official tour.

At the One-Stop Centre "Shakti Sadan" in Mawroh, the Minister interacted with 18 residents aged 18–50 currently engaged in vocational training. She expressed encouragement for their rehabilitation journeys during personal interactions.

Continuing to the Child Care Institution in Mawkasiang, Thakur underlined the importance of psychosocial support and access to quality education for vulnerable children. She also acknowledged the efforts of staff in ensuring child protection and care.

In Mawsmai, the Minister visited an Anganwadi Centre, where she reviewed key services delivered under the Integrated Child Development Services scheme, including nutrition support, preschool education, and regular health check-ups. She commended the commitment of Anganwadi workers and highlighted the role of community involvement in advancing child welfare.

At Sohra Community Health Centre, she focused on maternal and child health services. She examined the availability of essential medicines and the coordination of health and nutrition schemes, reiterating the government’s goal to improve healthcare access in remote tribal regions.

Thakur also engaged with beneficiaries of rural development schemes under MGNREGS and PMAY-G, assessing the local impact of these programs on livelihoods and infrastructure.

Before concluding her visit, the Minister lauded district officials and local stakeholders for their continued efforts in strengthening institutional care and improving the well-being of women and children across Meghalaya.