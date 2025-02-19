Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Nimuben J. Bambhaniya, visited Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district on February 18, as part of the Centre's efforts to promote development and address the needs of citizens in the Northeast region.

During her visit, the Union minister reviewed the progress of various Central government projects and schemes in the district. She held a meeting with state government officials at the Ri-Bhoi District Commissioner’s office, where she discussed public welfare issues and gathered feedback on the implementation of government schemes.

The minister also visited the pineapple processing unit in Umling Block, where she interacted with farmers and discussed ways to enhance agricultural processing and income.

Additionally, she visited the Lay-By market in Dulongmar, where she engaged with local traders, farmers, and entrepreneurs to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ mission.

Bambhaniya also inspected development works under the MGNREGA scheme in Erapkan, Umling Block, and interacted with workers to understand their concerns.

Furthermore, she reviewed the ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission project in Kynñon, ensuring clean drinking water provision to every household, and discussed its impact with local residents.