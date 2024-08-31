The Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, George Kurian visited South West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya to assess the progress of various developmental schemes.

During his visit to the district headquarters in Ampati on August 31, the Union MoS held a meeting with district officials from various line departments at the DRDA Conference Hall, DC Office.

The minister inquired about the implementation of flagship programmes aimed at improving the welfare of different sections of the population, ranging from infants and children to the elderly, through various sectors.

Kurian emphasised that his visit aligns with the Central government's “Act East” policy, prioritising inclusive and sustainable development across sectors.

The meeting, led by Deputy Commissioner Hema Nayak, provided an opportunity for district officers to update the Union MoS on the progress of welfare schemes and highlight key challenges in implementation.

The discussion covered key issues, including the effective implementation of these programs to maximise their impact on the local population.

The Union MoS was accompanied by his Personal Secretary, Dr. Vijay John, Israel Ingty, Secretary of the Social Welfare Department along with other officials.

The Union MoS also visited several facilities and engaged with beneficiaries during his tour. As part of his visit, he also inspected Belbari Primary Health Centre (PHC) and interacted with medical officers and staff to understand the healthcare services being provided.

He also engaged with the children and Anganwadi workers at the Monabari Anganwadi Center and took part in a sapling plantation drive at the center alongside Deputy Commissioner Hema Nayak and Dr. Vijay John.

Later, he visited the Village Organization (VO) Office in Talbari, where he met with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and beneficiaries.

He praised the women SHGs for their innovative efforts in creating usable products from water hyacinth plants.

The minister concluded his visit at the Batajor integrated Fish Farm, where he interacted with beneficiaries to understand the impact of the government's initiatives on local fisheries.