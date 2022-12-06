United Democratic Party (UDP) General Secretary Jemino Mawthoh on December 6 announced the names of 32 candidates for the upcoming state election.

Mawthoh further said that the second list will be announced shortly.

Earlier in November this year, the sitting MLA of Mawphlang Constituency from the UDP Eugeneson Lyngdoh on November 2 announced that he will not contest the 2023 Assembly polls.

The UDP legislator won the by-election in 2021 after the demise of his father SK Sunn.

Commenting on his quitting politics, Lyngdoh said that due to some personal reasons, he has taken up the decision.

Here's the full list:

1. Kyrmen Shylla (Khliehriat)

2. Lahkmen Rymbui (Amlarem)

3. Brolding Nongsiej (Mawthadraishan)

4. Metbah Lyngdoh

5. Titos Chyne (Sohra)

6. Balajied Synrem (Shella)

7. Marwein (Ranikor)

8. Nujorki Sungoh (Mookaiaw)

9. Dr Aman War (North Shillong)

10. HDR Lyngdoh (Sohiong)

11. Remington Pyngrope (Mawkynrew)

12. Anthony Kongwang (Pynursia)

13. Moonlight Pariat (Jowai)

14. Dawan Lyngdoh (Nartiang).

15. Balahunlang Makdoh (Mawhati).

16. Bathok Nongmalieh (Jirang),

17. Sunshine Makri ( Umsning).

18. Dr Osaphi Jyrwa (Mawryngkneng),

19. Mitchell Wankhar (Mylliem),

20. Olan Suin (Mawsynram),

21. Polestar Nongsiej (Nongstoin),

22. Paul Lyngdoh (West Shillong),

23. Jemino Mawthoh (Nongthymmai)

24. Luderberg Ch. Momin (Kharkutta),

25. Subroto G. Marak (Mendipathar),

26. Tapash D. Marak (Resubelpara),

27. Rakman Ch. Marak (Bajengdoba),

28. Andreas G. Momin (Rongjeng),

29. Ronald Rikman Sangma (Salmanpara),

30. Kennethson R. Sangma (Dalu)

31. Ashahel D. Shira (Rajabala)

32. Treilang Suchiang (Shangpung Constituency)