The United Democratic Party (UDP) leader and the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Chief Titosstarwell Chyne slammed Congress and reminded them that being the ‘Grand Old Party’ it went down from having 21 MLAs to Zero within a span of 5 years.

He was reacting to the claims made by Congress leaders that the people of the state are fed up with the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government and will not vote for candidates from its coalition partners in 2023.

Chyne asked Congress to get its house in order and refrain from pointing fingers at other political parties.

He further said that to vote or not to vote for a political party totally depends on the public, and reminded that it is the Congress that has been reduced to zero in the 60-member House.

“I just want to tell the Congress, how many MLAs you have. Please introspect before talking about other parties. In fact, they should first put their house in order because it is in a totally disintegrated state as from 21 MLAs they have been reduced to zero,” Chyne told reporters after chairing a party meeting on October 12.

Meanwhile, UDP has recommended the names of five candidates to the State Election Committee (SEC) for the 2023 Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, Chyne said that the names of five candidates for the constituencies of Sohiong, Mawsynram, Mylliem, Pynursla, and Shella have been recommended to the SEC.