The sitting MLA of Mawphlang Constituency from the United Democratic Party (UDP) Eugeneson Lyngdoh on November 2 announced that he will not contest the 2023 Assembly polls.

The UDP legislator won the by-election in 2021 after the demise of his father SK Sunn.

Commenting on his quitting politics, Lyngdoh said that due to some personal reasons, he has taken up the decision.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.