Ahead of the upcoming General Assembly Election 2023, Meghalaya's regional party, United Democratic Party (UDP) faced a major jolt after the former UDP working president also the former MDC Donkupar Sumer along with more than hundreds of supporters decided to quit the party at the public meeting held in Umsning, Ri Bhoi District on Meghalaya 5.

Donkupar Sumer was the Working President of the UDP Ri Bhoi District along with the leaders from Umsning Circle and the supporters took the decision to quit the party alleging that they were compelled to take such steps due to the arrogant attitude of the party leaders who have been showing disrespect with the party workers and its supporters.

Speaking on the occasion, Donkupar Sumer and the leaders expressed grief and discontentment over the attitudes of the state leader and also from Ri Bhoi District who has neglected and did not respect the voice of the core leaders from Umsning and the supporters.

They also lamented the top leaders, on their conspiracy to allot the ticket for the upcoming MLA election to the newcomer who has recently joined the party instead of the one who has been serving and also won the MDC election from the party 2013 who has got the trust from the supporters and been serving well in the constituency and the district.

However, the former UDP, MDC and working president who announced to quit the party today also announced that he will not contest the upcoming MLA election in the year 2023 after a brief discussion with his supporters but he will be contesting the upcoming MDC election in 2024, adding that, they will be discussing soon to which party and candidate they will support for the MLA election 2024.