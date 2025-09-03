Meghalaya unveils autumn calendar 2025 with global stars, grassroots music and cultural showcases

Meghalaya has unveiled its most ambitious cultural calendar yet, banking on a proven formula that transformed Rs 23.50 crore in government spending into Rs 133.42 crore in economic returns last year. The autumn 2025 lineup features six major festivals headlined by international stars while maintaining focus on local talent through daily music sessions statewide.

The centrepiece of this strategy is the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project, which has already generated 175 permanent jobs and showcased over 7,750 artists across 13,000 performances. This year, these local musicians will share stages with global acts and represent the state internationally, with groups heading to Singapore's North-East India Festival and Japan's World Expo in Osaka.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh framed the festivals as economic drivers rather than expenses. "These festivals should not be seen as expenses but as investments that attract visitors, empower our local talents, boost the local economy, and create resources to support other essential sectors," he announced during Monday's calendar launch in Shillong.

The season kicks off with the Megha Kayak Festival (October 14-18) at Umtham Village in Ri-Bhoi, building on last year's success when USD 20,000 in prize money drew international competitors to Meghalaya's whitewater courses. Adventure sports enthusiasts will then shift gears for the Ahor 4×4 Off-Road Challenge (October 23-25), now in its seventh edition and recognised as one of Northeast India's most challenging motorsport events.

November brings the marquee Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival (November 14-15) to JN Stadium Polo, relocating from previous venues to the heart of the state capital. Jason Derulo, The Script, and Nora Fatehi headline this year's edition, following 2024 performances by Akon, Boney M, and Clean Bandit that drew massive crowds and generated nearly Rs 60 crore in economic activity from a Rs 5 crore investment.

The cultural calendar maintains its intellectual component with the fifth Shillong Literary Festival (November 20-22), which last year attracted nearly 20,000 visitors over three days to hear from authors including Vikram Seth and Shobhaa De.

Regional authenticity takes center stage at the Me·gong Festival (November 28-29) in Songsak, East Garo Hills, celebrating local culture, food, crafts and music. Last year's edition featured legendary rock band EUROPE performing alongside grassroots artists supported by the state's music project.

The season concludes with Winter Tales Festival (December 11-13) at Ward's Lake, dedicated to indigenous arts, crafts, music, food and local brews. The 2024 edition blended performances by regional acts like Blue Temptation and Maya Lyngdoh with storytelling sessions and cultural showcases.

The state's approach represents a calculated bet on cultural tourism as an economic engine. The 46.7 per cent return on investment achieved in 2024 has encouraged officials to position Meghalaya as a year-round destination that balances international appeal with grassroots authenticity.

Daily music sessions through the CM-MGMP will provide cultural programming throughout the autumn season, ensuring continuous engagement beyond the major festival dates. This sustained activity model aims to establish Meghalaya as a consistent cultural hub rather than a seasonal destination.