A large-scale plantation drive in New Shillong became the launchpad for two major missions aimed at transforming Meghalaya's urban landscape, Clean Shillong 2027 and Building a Climate Resilient Green Economy. Led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, the initiative marked a decisive move by the government to align environmental conservation with sustainable urban development.

The event, held in Ummir on June 5, saw over 1,500 participants from across sectors, including students, community groups, and officials. More than 1,000 ornamental trees, such as cherry blossoms, jacarandas, and gulmohars, were planted, reinforcing the state's push toward urban greening.

The Chief Minister highlighted the integration of biodegradable materials into everyday practices and shared inspiration drawn from Japan’s cherry blossom culture to enhance New Shillong’s ecological and aesthetic value. He also underscored the impact of the Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) scheme, which has helped conserve over 50,000 hectares of forest land. The government now targets to double that figure under the upcoming GREEN Plus programme.

The Clean Shillong 2027 mission outlines a roadmap for turning the capital into a clean, litter-free city, focusing on public participation, smart waste management, and upgraded infrastructure in time for the National Games 2027. The Climate Resilient Green Economy plan, meanwhile, embeds sustainability into the state's economic development strategy, prioritising long-term resilience.

Recognition was given to 14 schools and 10 localities for outstanding contributions to cleanliness, innovation, and environmental awareness. Awards also went to 14 villages and seven individual PES beneficiaries for their work in forest and ecosystem protection.

During the event, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang proposed the installation of water ATMs in public spaces to ensure access to clean drinking water, while the Dorbar Shnong of Nongrim Hills emphasised preserving sacred forests.

Commissioner & Secretary of Urban Affairs Dr Vijay Kumar D announced plans to plant 10,000 more trees across New Shillong, reinforcing the government's vision of a greener, more liveable urban environment.