In a bid to tackle the mounting electronic waste (e-waste) menace in the state, the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has joined hands with Hulladek Recycling Private Limited to introduce dedicated E-Waste Bins across the state.

The first such bin has been installed at the MSPCB office, with plans to deploy 50 more in the coming months. This initiative aims to provide a safe and convenient disposal method for electronic waste, including old household appliances, computer parts, chargers, and batteries.

Hulladek's Founder and Managing Director, Nandan Mall, emphasised the critical need for this project, citing the lack of awareness about e-waste hazards in Meghalaya as a driving factor for their involvement over the past three years.

During the launch, MSPCB Member and Secretary, GH Chyrmang, presented a comprehensive report on the state's e-waste scenario, revealing that commercial establishments, educational institutions, and offices are the major contributors. Reportedly, Shillong generates the highest e-waste, followed by the West Garo Hills.

Improper disposal of e-waste can release harmful substances, including carcinogens, into the environment, posing significant health and environmental risks. By providing dedicated bins, the MSPCB and Hulladek aim to mitigate these risks and promote a cleaner, healthier Meghalaya.