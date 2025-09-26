Meghalaya unveils pavilion, launches ‘Collectives’ Organic’ at World Food India 2025

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday inaugurated the Meghalaya Pavilion at World Food India (WFI) 2025, showcasing the state’s agricultural strength, organic produce, and growing export potential.

The pavilion highlights Meghalaya’s innovative farming techniques, grassroots value chains, and expanding export infrastructure, positioning the state as a serious player in both domestic and international food markets.

Union Minister Paswan praised Meghalaya’s strides in organic farming, particularly citing Lakadong turmeric’s global reputation. “Meghalaya’s organic Lakadong turmeric has gained worldwide recognition, reflecting the state’s growing influence in the organic market,” he said, assuring the Centre’s continued support.

Chief Minister Sangma, while encouraging farmers and rural entrepreneurs to seize new opportunities, stressed the importance of local initiative. “We facilitate, but the transformation depends on your hard work,” he remarked.

At WFI 2025, Meghalaya launched its new organic brand “Meghalaya Collectives’ Organic” to promote premium produce such as Lakadong turmeric, Khasi mandarin, Sohiong (blackberry), and Kew pineapple. The state also signed four key MoUs through its marketing platform MEGNOLIA with Lulu Group Retail, The Staple Kaka, Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd, and Treta Agro Pvt Ltd, aimed at boosting market access in both Indian and Gulf markets.

Meghalaya’s Organic Mission 2024-28 targets certification of one lakh hectares by 2028, with a budget of Rs 250 crore. Currently, 24,000 hectares have been certified, benefiting 40,000 farmers. The state’s unique Community Public Private Partnership (CPPP) model is central to this progress, fostering partnerships between farmers, communities, and private investors.

Further strengthening its agri-infrastructure, Meghalaya has already launched eight PRIME Hubs, attracting Rs 220 crore in investment, supporting 15,000 farmers, and creating over 1,500 jobs. By 2031-32, the state plans to expand to 55 hubs with Rs 550 crore in investment, expected to benefit 3.4 lakh farmers and generate 11,000 jobs.

Since 2022, Meghalaya has been steadily exporting organic produce such as pineapples, mandarins, and ginger to the Middle East. In early 2025, the state shipped 15 metric tonnes of organic ginger and 20 metric tonnes of GI-tagged Khasi mandarins to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, positioning its products as premium offerings in the global market.