Meghalaya: Upgraded Tura Maternity and Child Hospital set to open before Christmas

The Tura Maternity and Child Hospital (MCH) is preparing to open a newly upgraded wing before Christmas, featuring enhanced maternal and neonatal care facilities aimed at improving health outcomes across the Garo Hills region.

A review of the hospital was conducted by senior officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department, led by Principal Secretary Sampath Kumar and Commissioner and Secretary Joram Beda. The review highlighted major infrastructure improvements, including a new 50-bed wing, the establishment of the region’s first public Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and an upgraded Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU).

Officials said the new facilities align with the Chief Minister’s directive to prioritise maternal and infant health. The expansion is expected to significantly enhance the hospital’s capacity to manage high-risk pregnancies and neonatal emergencies.

During the visit, a consultative meeting was also held with private hospitals from the Garo Hills region to strengthen public-private collaboration in maternal health. Specialists from Tura Christian Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital, and Jengjal CHC participated in the discussion, which focused on reducing preventable maternal deaths.

Plans are underway to formalise support for poor patients under the Chief Minister’s Safe Motherhood Scheme (CMSMS), enabling cashless treatment for referred cases at empanelled private hospitals. Severe anaemia, identified as a key contributor to maternal risk, will be addressed through early antenatal screening, improved availability of Iron Sucrose, and targeted outreach in vulnerable communities.

To bolster quality assurance, a maternal and child health specialist has been stationed at the hospital for the past four months under the World Bank-supported Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project (MHSSP). The expert is providing guidance on service improvement and independent quality reviews.

The Health Department also reaffirmed its commitment to decentralised healthcare management through the Outcome-Based Budgeting (OBB) model, which links funding to measurable results at the directorate, district, and facility levels.

Officials said these collective efforts reflect a shift towards data-driven, accountable healthcare delivery in Meghalaya’s maternal and child health sector.