Meghalaya upgrades hospital with specialised newborn unit as part of Rs 300 crore health investment

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma inaugurated advanced medical facilities at U Tirot Sing Memorial Hospital in Mairang today, including a Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, Adult ICU, and High Dependency Unit as part of the state's Rs 300 crore healthcare infrastructure overhaul.

The hospital has been upgraded to a 126-bed facility to enhance patient care capacity, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh announced during the ceremony. The minister also called for dedicated accident and trauma care units, along with a state-of-the-art mortuary facility to address critical healthcare needs in the region.

The healthcare upgrades represent a significant portion of the state government's infrastructure investment, with nearly Rs 2,500 crore allocated for administrative infrastructure across districts over seven years. The government has also invested over Rs 700 crore in educational infrastructure, constructing new Government Lower Primary School buildings and upgrading more than 2,000 schools statewide.

Breaking with tradition, the Chief Minister chose community member Marborsing Marbaniang, a renowned traditional artist and North East Young Talent Artistes Awardee, to inaugurate the new Mairang C&RD Block Office building rather than a government official.

"Traditionally, administrative complexes and government buildings are inaugurated by a Chief Minister or Minister. However, we firmly believe that these facilities belong to the people of Meghalaya," Sangma explained. "By involving our people in such milestones, we are fostering a sense of ownership and pride in our collective progress."

The ceremonial choice reflects the government's broader approach to governance, with all 56 blocks across the state set to receive new buildings for the first time in Meghalaya's history. Plans include second and third phases to improve block areas with accommodation and living spaces for Block Development Officers and staff.

Additional infrastructure developments announced include a Rs 25 crore convention centre for Mairang, with the Detailed Project Report already approved and tenders expected this year. The government has also allocated Rs 12-14 crore over recent years to upgrade police station facilities across the state.

During his visit, Sangma also attended the silver jubilee celebration of Pyndengumiong Presbyterian Secondary School, announcing Rs 15 lakh from the Chief Minister's Special Development Fund for building extension, Rs 3 lakh for celebrations, and support for musical instruments.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a new building at Manai Higher Secondary School featuring smart classrooms and a community digital library, emphasising the government's commitment to modern education and digital access.

Sangma encouraged local youth to explore tourism-related livelihood opportunities through CM Elevate schemes, citing the Eastern West district's high tourism potential for services like tourist vehicles, lodges, and souvenir shops.

Present at the inauguration were Community & Rural Development Minister Abu Taher Mondal, Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Shakliar Warjri, and State Planning Board Chairman Metbah Lyngdoh.