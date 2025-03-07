Meghalaya upgrades Rajabala Police station, faces land shortage challenges
Meghalaya government plans to upgrade Rajabala Police Station, aiming to boost law enforcement. Land constraints pose a challenge, but efforts are on to find a solution
Advertisement
Dy CM Prestone Tynsong
The Rajabala Police Station has been upgraded from an outpost to a full-fledged police station in 2022, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed the Assembly on March 7.
The upgrades include the installation of CCTV cameras in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines to enhance security.
The Deputy Chief Minister acknowledged that the primary challenge in the upgrade process is the non-availability of suitable and sufficient land for key infrastructure.
He confirmed that there is no proposal to shift the old building to a more convenient location, and the station's manpower was already increased as part of its upgrade in December 2022.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today