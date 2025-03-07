The Rajabala Police Station has been upgraded from an outpost to a full-fledged police station in 2022, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed the Assembly on March 7.

The upgrades include the installation of CCTV cameras in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines to enhance security.

The Deputy Chief Minister acknowledged that the primary challenge in the upgrade process is the non-availability of suitable and sufficient land for key infrastructure.

He confirmed that there is no proposal to shift the old building to a more convenient location, and the station's manpower was already increased as part of its upgrade in December 2022.