The Meghalaya Urban Affairs Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, announced on March 16 that the state government has requested a response from the Harijan Panchayat Committee regarding the government's blueprint for the relocation of the Harijan Colony in Shillong. The response is expected before April 10.

Dhar stated that the government would stand by its decision and that the High-Level Committee (HLC) formed to find a feasible solution to the relocation issue will convene a meeting after the HPC submits its reply.

The state government had presented the blueprint for the relocation of the Harijan Colony in Shillong to the Harijan Panchayat Committee on September 29, 2021. The detailed drawings and designs of the proposed buildings for accommodating the 342 families of Harijan Colony were also shared with the committee.

The HPC had previously demanded 200 square meters of land to be provided to each of the 342 families, which was rejected by the state government.

The Meghalaya High Court had asked the HPC to respond to the proposal of the state government within four weeks' time on October 21, 2021.

The Harijan Colony relocation issue has been pending for a long time, and the government is working towards finding a feasible solution as soon as possible.