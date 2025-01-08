A new Urban Health & Wellness Centre (UHWC) was inaugurated at Upper Damalgre under Rerapara C&RD Block, marking a significant step towards improving healthcare access in the region.

Subir Marak, MLA of Rangsakona Constituency and Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industry Commission, officially launched the facility.

This centre, the sixth in the district, is funded under the 15th Finance Commission and comes on the heels of six UHWCs inaugurated last year. It is set to provide essential healthcare services to approximately 3,000 residents across six villages.

Staffed by a Medical & Health Officer, Staff Nurse, ANM, and Grade IV personnel, the centre will offer outpatient services, monitor blood pressure, and test blood sugar and haemoglobin levels. Periodic health camps will also be conducted, extending services to nearby villages.

Plans are underway to establish a polyclinic at the centre, where specialists like dental surgeons, gynaecologists, and orthopaedics will offer consultations once a week, tailored to local needs.

Chief Guest Subir Marak, in his keynote address, emphasised the availability of free diagnostics and treatment and urged the public to take advantage of the services. He highlighted the importance of the ongoing TB elimination campaign and called on individuals with symptoms to get screened. Marak also addressed concerns around mental health and substance abuse, urging families to seek support and counselling at the centre.

Additional Deputy Commissioner TK Sangma commended the community on the new facility, stressing the importance of immunization and institutional deliveries to reduce maternal and child mortality. She encouraged the health staff to remain committed to their duties and called on residents to actively use the available services.

Community leaders, including the District Medical & Health Officer and local Nokma, expressed optimism about the positive impact the centre could have on health outcomes in the area.