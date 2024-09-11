The Meghalaya government has announced that villages will be encouraged to set up their own landfill sites within their respective jurisdictions, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said.

This comes amid the challenge of non-availability of land for new landfills in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.

Minister Dhar also informed that he would convene a meeting with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Block Development Officers (BDOs) regarding the same before the end of September in order to discuss the matter.

He stated that villages like West Jaintia Hills district's Wahiajer, among others have their own landfill sites, further encouraging other villages, particularly those with a large population to have their own sites.

Further, Dhar informed that he would also convene a meeting on Thursday to review the proposal for acquisition of land for setting up of new landfills across the state.

“Issue of land is always there. I always request the people of the state and organizations to work hand in hand with the government but we will get a good landfill. We have to try our best from the government side,” he said.

“We will ensure the new landfill should have a lifespan of minimum 50 years. And also we will not say landfill but we will say scientific method of waste management where it will not be like the old ones (dumping sites) where you just collect and dump there. The new landfills will be properly fenced and technologies will be put in place. When everything is in order, a public hearing will be held and everything will be taken care of so that nearby areas should not be affected,” the deputy CM further assured.