A US-based software solutions company has officially opened its new office at the Mawdiangdiang IT Park in Shillong, becoming the fifth company to establish operations at the facility.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who inaugurated the office, highlighted the significance of the development for the region's growing tech ecosystem.

"The company plans to recruit up to 300 software professionals, creating valuable opportunities for our talented youth and boosting employment in the tech sector," Sangma stated on social media.

The software firm's entry marks a significant milestone as it completes the full occupation of Phase I of the Shillong Tech Park. Officials note that Shillong has been increasingly attracting IT companies due to its skilled workforce, improved infrastructure, and supportive government policies.

The state government is now looking ahead to Phase II of the tech park, which aims to further strengthen Meghalaya's position in India's digital landscape and create additional opportunities for local tech professionals.