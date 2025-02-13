American technology company SIROBILT Software Services has established operations at the Shillong Technology Park in Meghalaya, marking a significant boost for the region's growing IT sector.

The company plans to hire up to 200 software professionals at its new facility, helping to create high-skilled job opportunities for local talent. This expansion comes as Phase 1 of the Shillong Technology Park reaches full occupancy.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the development on social media, highlighting the partnership between the state government and SIROBILT Software Services Pvt. Ltd. "I am happy to announce that Phase 1 of Shillong Tech Park is now fully occupied!" the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

The move represents a major step forward in Meghalaya's efforts to position itself as an emerging technology hub in Northeast India. The Shillong Technology Park has been central to the state's strategy of attracting international tech companies and fostering local IT sector growth.