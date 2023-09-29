The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), under the Ministry of Ayush, has granted approval to the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) for establishing an Ayurvedic medical college within the University campus.

USTM Chancellor, M Hoque, conveyed this development on Thursday (September 28) while addressing the press at the University. He mentioned that the NCISM has sent the Letter of Intent (LOI) to the University. Additionally, he stated that the remaining procedures include the payment of Endowment Funds, totaling ?2 crores, to the Ministry.

The USTM Chancellor expressed that this commendable achievement stands as a testament to the dedication and commitment of the USTM towards advancing medical education in the region. He further emphasized that the University will work tirelessly to ensure the Ayurvedic College opens within this year.

This development marks the establishment of the first private Ayurvedic medical college in the North East region. To commemorate this milestone, a grand celebration has been organized, set to take place at the University campus.