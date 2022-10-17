A high-speed collision between a Mahindra Bolero and a loaded truck on the national highway in Assam's Rangjuli reserve forest under Kamrup district's Dhupdhara police station on the night of October 16 led to the death of one person and injury to others.

The accident took place after nightfall when the Tura registered white Bolero ML08 H 9433 collided with a truck that was loaded with huge bales of what is said to be paper rolls.

The vehicle (Bolero) was registered to one Rajesh Kumar Prasad.

The impact was so powerful that the bolero was turned into a twisted piece of metal with its roof collapsed, doors and body a mangled mess.

The driver of the bolero was crushed to death by the impact of the accident and his body could not be removed due to the absence of steel cutters.

Emergency teams were compelled to use a JCB earth excavator to try and break open the collapsed piece of metal to retrieve the body.