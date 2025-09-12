Meghalaya vehicle scrappage policy set to affect over 10,000 vehicles

Meghalaya's upcoming vehicle scrappage policy will impact 10,589 vehicles across various categories, marking a significant shift toward cleaner transportation.

Government vehicles will be most affected, with 3,031 units requiring scrappage, followed by private light motor vehicles at 5,288 units. Commercial vehicles, including 1,616 light motor vehicles and 654 heavy transport vehicles, will also fall under the policy's ambit.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar indicated that detailed policy features and implementation timelines have been tabled in the assembly, though specific dates remain under consideration.

Meanwhile, the state's electricity consumption reached 1.54 billion units during 2024-25, with the first quarter of 2025-26 showing continued growth at 331 million units.

The Ri-Bhoi Circle recorded the highest consumption at 492 million units in 2024-25, followed by East Khasi Hills at 467 million units.

State-owned Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation Limited produced over one billion units in 2024-25, though the state still relies heavily on external power purchases totalling 2.67 billion units during the same period.