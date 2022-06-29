The current spell of landslides along the northeastern state of Meghalaya, triggered by heavy and incessant rainfall have displaced numerous citizens, leaving back massive trails of devastation. A number of stretches, bridges and irrigation canals were damaged across the state, submerging numerous hamlets.

Today's spate of landslides in East Jaintia Hills caused a large number of vehicles to become trapped for several hours. As a result of the downpour, the National Highway-6 was transformed into a river of mud and boulders.

Taking to Twitter, the East Jaintia Hills Police wrote “Latest Update on Sonapur Tunnel. One way traffic for LMVs is open. Police team from Umkiang PP are doing their best to regulate the traffic . Request drivers n commuters to kindly be patient n co-operate with the police team.”

Latest Update on Sonapur Tunnel.



One way traffic for LMVs is open. Police team from Umkiang PP are doing their best to regulate the traffic . Request drivers n commuters to kindly be patient n co-operate with the police team.@MeghalayaPolice @lrbishnoiips @ddnewsshillong pic.twitter.com/b4B4fXAEgj — 🇮🇳 East Jaintia Hills Police 🇮🇳 (@ejhpolice) June 29, 2022

In light of the relevant challenges, the responsible authorities moved swiftly to act and cleaned the landslide debris at Sonapur Tunnel in the East Garo Hills District this morning. This allowed for the restoration of vehicular traffic on NH-6.

It’s important to note that concerned stretch connects Silchar and neighbouring regions with the rest of the nation. The flood disaster in Silchar town continues to persist, and resuming vehicular traffic across this key section will facilitate the delivery of supplies for relief efforts.