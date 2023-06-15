In a concerted effort to address the issue of human-elephant conflict (HEC) and promote coexistence, a training workshop was organized by biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak in Bondukmali village of West Garo Hills (WGH) district, Meghalaya. The workshop aimed to sensitize a group of 'Village Champions' and Nokmas about the need for facilitating human-elephant coexistence in the region.

The Village Champions are members of local communities who play an active role in raising community awareness and fostering cooperation to promote peaceful coexistence with elephants at the village level. This collaborative project is implemented in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT) and Aaranyak, with the support of the Darwin Initiative.

The training workshop took place at the office premises of the Integrated Village Co-operative Society in Bondukmali village, with the participation of around 15 attendees. The project focuses on villages in the Photamati area, as well as Bondukmali, Borogobal, and Jamdangre, which are inhabited by a diverse population of indigenous communities including Garos, Rabhas, and Bodos. Human-elephant conflict has been a persistent issue in this region since 2013.

The Village Champions from these project villages, along with Nokmas and villagers from neighboring communities, actively participated in the program. Notable figures from Aaranyak, including senior officials Jayanta Pathak and Anjan Baruah, as well as project personnel Vendo Theodore, Subhas Rabha, and Bijoy Kalita, were present at the workshop. Renowned environmental filmmaker Champak Deka and an intern from Ajim Premji University also attended the event.

During the workshop, Jayanta Pathak delivered a presentation on the various characteristics and behavior traits of elephants, while Anjan Baruah discussed the factors contributing to human-elephant conflict and presented different mitigation measures, including the use of lemon bio-fences. Vendo Theodore shared insights into the process of compensating victims of human-elephant conflict as authorized by the concerned authorities.

The workshop served as an important platform for knowledge exchange and capacity building, aiming to foster a better understanding of the complex dynamics between humans and elephants. By sensitizing the Village Champions and local communities, the project endeavors to create a harmonious coexistence where both humans and elephants can thrive.