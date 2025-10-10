Meghalaya village head denies role in Assam man’s death, police beef up border security

Lapangap village in Meghalaya remained deserted on October 10 as heavy rain kept residents indoors and police maintained a strong presence following a deadly clash with Assam’s Karbi Anglong district villagers. The confrontation on October 9 left one Karbi man dead and has raised tensions along the inter-state border.

Meghalaya’s village headman, Deimonmi Lyngdoh, denied any involvement in the death. He said villagers were harvesting ripe paddy with district administration approval when they were attacked by a large group of armed Karbi men. “We ran for our lives with police personnel. We did not carry weapons and were unaware of the death until we returned home,” Lyngdoh said.

Authorities have increased security in the area. Around 25 police personnel are stationed on a hillock near Assam’s Tapat village, joining 30 officers already in Lapangap. Another 25–30 officers in riot gear were deployed on Friday to prevent further violence.

The clash is part of ongoing tensions over paddy fields claimed by both sides. The dispute intensified in June after Lapangap villagers uprooted saplings planted by Karbi residents, prompting retaliatory attacks, including the burning of huts.

A night curfew has been imposed, and police used tear gas to disperse mobs during Thursday’s confrontation. “Villagers are waiting for district authorities to help complete the harvest safely,” Lyngdoh said. Security forces from both states continue to monitor the border to prevent further escalation. (With inputs from PTI)