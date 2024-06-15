Residents of over eight villages in East Jaintia Hills district have decided to take matters into their own hands, vowing to block a crucial highway to protest its abysmal condition.

The joint action committee, comprising representatives from Umkiang, Ratacherra, Dona Skur, Dona Umbluh, Pyrtakuna, Kuliang, Borsara, Tongseng, and nearby areas, plans to launch an indefinite blockade on National Highway 6 starting June 19.

The decision was reached during a heated public meeting held today in Umkiang, where locals voiced their frustration over the pothole-ridden and crumbling state of the highway, which connects Assam, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Lasting Pala, the committee's chairman, announced that the blockade would commence at 7 am on June 19, affecting the Malidor to Tongseng stretch, with only ambulances and security vehicles permitted to pass. Pala made it clear that the blockade would continue until the government and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) take concrete steps to repair and restore the highway to a safe and navigable condition.

For years, National Highway 6 has been a nightmare for commuters, with its dilapidated condition posing constant risks to vehicles and pedestrians alike. The once-thriving artery has become an unsightly blemish, marred by potholes, cracks, and uneven surfaces that hinder smooth transportation.