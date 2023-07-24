Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on July 24 said that the details of people who instigated the crowd have been recorded and necessary action will be taken against them.

“We have full video recording and the details of all the people who have instigated and definitely as per law, necessary action will be taken from the police side”, warns Sangma following the violence that broke down outside the chief minister's office in Tura on July 24.

A peaceful meeting between Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and ACHIK turned ugly as an unruly mob started pelting stones at the police in Chief Minister’s Office, Tura leading to the injury of several police personnel.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, CM said, “The incident which took place in Tura out of the CM's secretariat is very very unfortunate…We had discussed with a couple of NGOs who were fasting for the last few days on their demands and while the discussion was going on and finally agreed to meet in Shillong with all stakeholders”.

However after the discussion was almost over, CM said that protesting slogans were heard and some unknown miscreants started pelting stones from outside and asked some people to speak and control the situation.



“…while approaching, the NGO leaders claimed that they had no idea who the people were and had never seen them before and it seems that these people who are there are people who are not part of their organization”, said CM Sangma.

The ACHIK leaders themselves informed the Chief Minister that they do not recognize the trouble mongers.

''The leaders had gone outside to talk to these people, and they came back to tell us that they have no idea who these people are. They have never seen them here before. For the last 14 days since they have been here sitting and having this fasting. They didn't see these people and today for the first time”, he added.

The ACHIK leaders said that some of the trouble mongers look “intoxicated” and not in the correct sense.

The Chief Minister was inside the CMO building till 9:50 PM to oversee the situation.

As per the information, the situation is under control and the Chief Minister has reached his residence safely.