In a disturbing incident that unfolded in Laitumkhrah during the early hours of July 7, a violent clash broke out between two groups, leading to widespread chaos and damage. The altercation escalated to the point where the mob set a police vehicle on fire within the premises of the police station. The motive behind this act remains uncertain as investigations are currently underway to unravel the events that transpired.

At approximately 12:30-1:00 am, a violent altercation erupted between two groups in Laitumkhrah, leaving the area in a state of turmoil. The confrontation escalated quickly, with stones being hurled and tensions flaring between the opposing sides. The clash reportedly originated near the DHS office, triggering unrest in the vicinity.

Adding to the chaos, an angry mob congregated outside the local police station and took a drastic step by setting fire to a police vehicle parked within the premises. The motive behind this targeted act of arson is currently under investigation. Police are working to ascertain the underlying factors that contributed to this alarming incident.