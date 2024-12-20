The Meghalaya Home Department (Police) has announced a significant reshuffle in senior positions, appointing Vivek Syiem, IPS, as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) for East Khasi Hills District. Syiem replaces Sylvester Nongtnger, IPS, in the high-profile role.

The reshuffle includes key promotions among IPS and Meghalaya Police Service (MPS) officers. Goldenbert D. Kharwanlang has been named SP of the Anti-Terror Squad in Shillong, while Jagpal Singh Dhanao has taken over as SP of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Shillong.

Banraplang Jyrwa, MPS, who previously served as Additional SP of Ri-Bhoi District, has been promoted to SP, Mawkyrwat, filling the position vacated by Goldenbert D. Kharwanlang.

Similarly, Dangsan Khyriem, MPS, formerly Additional SP, CBPS, Eastern Range, has been elevated to SP, Mairang, replacing Maxwell B Syiem, IPS, now serving in the Infiltration Directorate.