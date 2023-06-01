Voice of the People Party (VPP) President Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit calls off the hunger strike after 10 days on June 1, 2023.

He ended his hunger strike after the govt issued the notification to form an expert committee to review the reservation policy.

Ardent Basiawmoit breaks the hunger strike by taking the first bite of food from his wife on June 1, 2023, after the government announced the constitution of an expert committee.

Also Read: Meghalaya Government setup “Expert Committee” to review State Reservation Policy

The party announced that the president was on a hunger strike for a total of 221 hours.

Earlier, the VPP chief said that unless the state government issues a notification stating that an expert committee to review the reservation policy is constituted, the VPP chief Ardent Basaiawmoit has announced to continue his hunger strike.

The VPP General Secretary informed that till the time the notification is not out, Basaiawmoit will continue his hunger strike.

“A resolution was taken and it was unanimously agreed that the committee will write to the State government to form an expert committee of legal and constitutional experts”, said Syngkon.