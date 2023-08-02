The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on August 1 demanded the State Government take immediate steps to release the fund relating to the implementation of the MGNREGA in Meghalaya.

In a statement, VPP spokesperson Dr Batskhem Myrboh said that the Government of India on June 26, 2023, had issued an order for the release of the 1st instalment of the first tranche of Central Assistance towards the material component for the year 2023-24 to the state of Meghalaya amounting to Rs 301.94 crores.

The early disbursal of the grant assumes significance for the rural populace that depends on the Scheme to augment the limited means of livelihood, he said.



Also Read: Meghalaya college teachers launch non-cooperation movement against NEHU over implementation of NEP 2020