The Voice of the People Party (VPP), on June 23 said that Meghalaya’s governance has deteriorated and is plagued by corruption, citing the frequent infrastructure failures and the deplorable state of roads across the state.

The party asserted that the lagging governance in the state reinforces public perception that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) administration is plagued by corruption.

Speaking with reporters, the spokesperson of VPP, Batskhem Myrboh slammed the MDA for the substandard construction work, stating that this could become the reason behind people perceiving the government as corrupt.

The VPP spokesperson stated that officials in top positions try to defend themselves by challenging the Opposition, further adding that exposing corruption charges against these leaders becomes a daunting task for others.

Furthermore, Myrboh added that people who bear the brunt of corruption activities hold the power to hold accountable the parties and people involved, stating that corruption poses a challenge that is difficult to be dealt with.

Furthermore, he said that there is a possibility that the MDA government might see a decline if their anti-people policies and actions persist.