Buoyed by the party's landslide victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) has set its sights on the state government, questioning the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance's (MDA) ability to govern effectively.

During a celebratory rally in Smit on June 8, VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit expressed confidence in his party's popularity among the electorate and criticised the MDA for allegedly postponing the MDC elections out of fear of the VPP's growing influence.

Basaiawmoit alleged that the MDA extended the terms of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) by six months to avoid facing the VPP's wave of support. He claimed the MDA had hoped the VPP would lose the Lok Sabha elections, diminishing the party's momentum.

However, the VPP's Ricky AJ Syngkon defeated the three-time sitting MP Vincent H Pala of the Congress by a record margin of over 3.7 lakh votes, the highest in the state's history.

Basaiawmoit dismissed allegations that the VPP is riding a populist wave, asserting that the party's supporters are wise and cannot be easily misled. He claimed the VPP was formed due to the failures of other political parties in Meghalaya and emphasised the party's commitment to fighting corruption, poverty, and partiality.