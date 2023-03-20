Voice of the People Party (VPP) on March 20 protested against Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan's speech in Hindi and staged a walkout.

VPP president Ardent Basaiawmoit and three other party MLAs staged the walkout ignoring Speaker Thomas A Sangma and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's explanation that the translated speech has been distributed since the Governor has 'limitations' reading in English.

''Hindi speaking Governor has been sent to the state. We do not understand what they are talking so we will stage a walkout,'' Ardent told the Assembly.

''We don't want to be a part of this proceeding and those who do not feel insulted may attend the House. We do not want to be a part of this,'' he added.

The opposition leaders said that English is the official language of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

It is worth mentioning that the Meghalaya Chief Minister tried to explain the reason for the Governor giving his speech in Hindi, however, the opposition MLAs didn't pay heed.

''I request all the members to kindly bear with the House and show decorum of the House and not to create ruckus while Governor is reading the address,'' the CM said.

Also read: Meghalaya High Court orders state government to resolve Harijan Colony issue by April