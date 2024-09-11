Meghalaya's Voice of the People Party (VPP) has announced plans for a sit-in demonstration to protest the rising costs of essential commodities.

Set for September 13, the event will take place at Malki football ground from 10 am to 5 pm.

VPP Chief Ardent Basaiawmoit expressed concern over the widespread impact of inflation, noting that the sharp rise in prices is affecting households across the state. He emphasised that the party's demonstration aims to raise awareness about the issue and push for urgent action to address the growing financial strain on citizens.

The opposition party is calling for public participation in the demonstration. Basaiawmoit emphasised the need for collective action, saying, "We urge all the concerned citizens to kindly join hands and participate in the demonstration."