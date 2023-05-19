The Voice of the People Party (VPP) representatives staged a walk-out from the All Party Meeting on Friday as they have said it is pointless to sit to discuss the Roster system but not to touch the Job Reservation Policy.

Further, the representatives said that the roster system is not so complicated to understand as it is no 'rocket science', however, the party members claimed to attend the meeting as the subject of the invitation was stated as 'Roster Reservation'.

VPP chief, Ardent Basiawmaoit announced an indefinite hunger strike will also be held from May 23 at the gates of the Secretariat.

More details awaited.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Voice of the People Party stage protest against state reservation policy

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) elected MLAs along with the supporters on Wednesday staged a sit-in demonstration to demand that all recruitment processes be put on hold pending a review of the state reservation policy.

On May 12, VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit has given the government 48 hours to put job interviews on hold and threatened to agitate if the government fails to do so.

On Wednesday, a group of protesters gathered with protesting placards gathered at a parking lot near the Additional Secretariat, Shillong seeking the immediate postponement of the recruitment process.

The Meghalaya government on May 16 decided not to rush into the implementation of the roster system and reservation policy despite pressure from the opposition Voice of the People’s Party (VPP).