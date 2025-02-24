Counting of votes for the Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council elections started this morning at designated centres across Meghalaya, with results expected from 10 am.

Electoral officials began processing postal ballots at 8 am after opening strong rooms at 7:30 am. EVM counting commenced at 8:30 am, with officials anticipating completion of all formalities by 10:30 am.

The elections saw a 72.45% voter turnout in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), with Sohiong constituency recording the highest participation at 86.06% while Jirang saw the lowest at 51.46%. Over 1.3 million tribal voters determined the fate of 272 candidates across both councils - 158 for KHADC and 114 for JHADC.

For KHADC vote counting, authorities established seven counting centres. The Interstate Bus Terminus at Mawiong serves as the main hub, handling 13 constituencies including Mylliem, Mawlai, and Laitumkhrah-Malki. The NSCA Indoor Stadium in Nongpoh manages five Ri-Bhoi district constituencies.

For the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), officials arranged comprehensive counting facilities to process votes from all 29 constituencies.

The administration has designated various administrative offices for vote counting, including SDO offices in Pynursla and Sohra, and DC offices in Mairang, Mawkyrwat, and Nongstoin, each handling their respective constituencies.