Meghalaya government faced severe criticism from the opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) on May 11 regarding the relocation of families from Harijan Colony. The bone of contention was the contrasting figures provided by the government and those obtained through RTI about the number of actual government employees residing in the colony.

Recent findings by the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) revealed that out of the 342 families in Harijan Colony, 148 are not employed by the government. This information came from an RTI filed with the Shillong Municipal Board. The HYC opposed allotting land or dwellings to non-employees under the relocation programme.

Batskhem Myrboh, the VPP spokesperson, lambasted the government's inability to handle the issue properly. He questioned how non-government employees managed to reside in quarters meant for staffers. While acknowledging the government did not create the problem, Myrboh accused them of neglecting it for years. He urged transparency, demanding the government provide accurate details to the public.

The opposition leader highlighted the discrepancy between the data furnished by the minister and the RTI findings from the concerned department. Myrboh stated it was unacceptable for the government to present figures different from official RTI information.

Although the matter is sub-judice, the VPP insisted the government should clarify its stance without waiting for pressure groups to intervene. Myrboh stressed the significance of public faith in the administration, warning that such incidents breed mistrust and hamper governance by fueling suspicion about the government's motives.