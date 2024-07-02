Voice of the People Party (VPP) MP Ricky AJ Syngkon raised the demand for the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution during his speech in the Lok Sabha parliamentary session.

In his speech, Syngkon highlighted the importance of the indigenous language, additionally stating that he wishes to address the House in Khasi language.

Claiming that residents of Meghalaya living in border areas are facing unrest and livelihood challenges due to border disputes, the VPP MP urged Prime Minister Modi to prioritise development prospects in the Northeast region.

He also pointed the lack of direction for the country in the speech delivered by the President.

Moreover, the VPP MP also said that the state should have more examination centres to suit the convenience of students.

Furthermore, he highlighted connectivity issues in the state, noting that despite Shillong having an airport, it lacks the capacity to accommodate large planes, necessitating the importance of modernisation.

Syngkon exalted the VPP’s commitment towards good governance, stating that the party fought and claimed a seat in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections.