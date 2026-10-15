The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on October 15 questioned the Meghalaya government's alleged delay in submitting a proposal to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the appointment of the state's director general of police (DGP).

VPP spokesperson Dr A W Rani said the party wanted the National People's Party (NPP)-led government to clarify the status of the proposal and explain the steps taken to ensure compliance with the prescribed procedure for appointing a police chief.

The party claimed that the UPSC had written to the state government in September, stating that the proposal for the appointment of the DGP was still awaited and seeking compliance with the Supreme Court's directions on the appointment of police chiefs.

“It raises a fundamental question as to why the Meghalaya government has failed to take the necessary steps despite repeated communications from the UPSC,” Rani said.

The VPP sought details of the government's actions and asked it to explain why the process had not been completed despite the alleged communications from the commission.

The issue comes amid questions over the timely preparation and submission of a panel of eligible officers for the appointment of Meghalaya's police chief.

Idashisha Nongrang was appointed Meghalaya DGP for a two-year term from May 20, 2024, to May 19, 2026. The Centre subsequently approved a six-month extension of her service, extending her tenure until November 19, 2026.

The VPP's demand for clarification comes as the state approaches the end of Nongrang's extended tenure, with the party seeking clarity on the progress of the selection process.

