The Voice of the People Party (VPP) is caught in a storm of controversy as it persists in its expulsion drive. After the recent removal of Avner Pariat, the party has further wielded its disciplinary hammer, ousting two additional members, Shanlang Warjri, a member of the State Executive Committee, and VPP candidate from Mairang for the 2023 Assembly polls and Kherup Sing Thabah, the working president of Mairang Circle.

Both Warjri and Thabah were accused of making statements and taking actions inconsistent with the values and principles of the party. The expulsion notices to both members highlighted their conduct as "unbecoming for a member of the State Executive Committee" and stated that their actions had brought disrepute to the party.

According to the notices issued by Dr Kara H. Shen, Chairman, Disciplinary Committee, and Grossper Ryntathiang, Secretary, Disciplinary Committee, the expulsion of Warjri and Thabah was deemed necessary due to their behaviour undermining the collective efforts of the party to uphold the integrity and promote its agenda.

With these recent developments, the VPP finds itself navigating through a turbulent period, with questions arising about its internal cohesion and direction.